CAF president arrives in Yaoundé for CHAN final

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad arrived in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on Friday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) final.

Interim Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) President Seidou Mbombo Njoya met Ahmad at the Nsimalem International Airport.

Ahmad arrived the Central African nation one week after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) suspended a five-year ban FIFA placed on him over corruption allegations.

He is due to preside over the final between title holders Morocco and Mali at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Source: Xinhuanet





