CAF cancels Cameroon 2020 CHAM tournament

African football’s governing body has taken significant measures in light of the coronavirus and has cancelled the Cameroon 2020 CHAM tournament.

The Confederation of African Football also took steps to reduce the upcoming footballing schedule in order to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

Caf also announced the decision to suspend the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header—scheduled for late March and early April—while the women’s U-20 World Cup qualifiers and the women’s Afcon 2020 qualifiers have also been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Various different national federations have also taken their own specific measures to halting the virus spread and reducing the impact on their populations by limiting the transport—and possible transfer—that accompanies with sports gatherings.

Camcordnews





