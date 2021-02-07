Buhari registered state terrorism on Nigeria’s record by abducting President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe

The Southern Cameroons Secretary for Communications, Milton Taka has said that the Nigerian head of state President Muhammadu Buhari successfully registered state terrorism on the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s official record by his administration openly accepting responsibility for the abduction and force repatriation of the Ambazonia leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides from Abuja to Yaoundé.

“Buhari was head of state in Nigeria when the Fulanis of Cameroon attempted a coup against the French Cameroun leader Paul Biya in 1984!! As the godfather of political Islam, Buhari gave all the Cameroon Fulanis involved in that coup a safe haven in Kaduna in Nigeria. But the same Buhari was quick to arrest and handover Southern Cameroons leaders to French Cameroun” Milton Taka told a press cabinet meeting in South Africa on Friday.

With what Buhari did with the Ambazonia leader and his advisers, state terrorism was eventually inscribed on the forehead of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Since the abduction of the Southern Cameroons leaders, the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria denounced the act as “illegal and unconstitutional”. The Nigerian judge said that irrespective of whether the Southern Cameroons leaders posed a threat to the Nigerian state or not, the Federal Government did not follow due process and thus violated both the Nigerian constitution and articles 32 and 33 of the UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. Observing that their human rights were violated, Justice Chikere ordered their return to Nigeria. He also decided that the government should pay compensation of ₦5 million each to the 12 and ₦200 000 each to the 39 other deportees.

Elsewhere in his comments, Secretary Milton Taka said the US Senate Resolution 684 published on 01 January 2021 and the historic visit of the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has provided the people of Southern Cameroons hope. Resolution 684 was unambiguous in illustrating the crimes of the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé and for the first time threatened sanctions against senior members of the ruling French Cameroun gang.

“The abduction of our leaders was intended to stifle the Ambazonian struggle but it has instead galvanized a great movement” Secretary Milton Taka concluded.

By Isong Asu

