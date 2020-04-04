British press ignores role of ethnic minority doctors in coronavirus fight

As Britain enters deep crisis zone in the battle against the cornavirus pandemic, the country’s health workers are expected to be hit hard in the coming days and weeks.

Indeed, at least four doctors and two nurses have already perished whilst serving on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Incredibly all four doctors are of ethnic minority backgrounds. Even more remarkably all four also happen to be Muslim. Similarly one of the two nurses, Areema Nasreen, was also a Muslim of ethnic minority background.

The four fallen doctors – Alfa Sa’adu; Amged el-Hawrani; Adil El Tayar and Habib Zaidi – were Muslim and hailed from diverse regions including Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Not surprisingly the British press has tried to “whitewash” the narrative on the struggle against coronavirus by ignoring the central role and unique sacrifice of these four Muslim doctors.

Culled from Presstv





