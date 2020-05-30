Brenda Biya’s Health: What are they hiding and where is her Mum?

President Paul Biya’s daughter has made public her bill of health revealing that she has been suffering from a disease that makes her eyes abnormally large.

Brenda Biya also stated that she cannot continue her treatment because of the absence of her documents.

In a video posted on Facebook on Thursday 28 May 2020, Brenda Biya, the president’s daughter repeatedly asked for her medical prescriptions from people whose identity is still unknown deep within Cameroon political circles.

Anastasia Brenda Biya Eyenga is actually suffering from a disease that widens the cavity in which one’s eyes are housed. According to her latest revelation, she was undergoing regular and light medical treatment, but with the outbreak of the coronavirus everything got interrupted. Since then, she has been unable to continue her treatment due to the absence of her first prescriptions. This could cause her to lose her eyesight, she says.

By Rita Akana with files from CIN





