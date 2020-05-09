Bonn: Legendary Cameroonian artist releases new song on coronavirus

Cameroonian legendary artist, Asamor has made public a new song entitled “Dr Coro Coro” composed while in quarantine after he reportedly contracted the coronavirus.

Asamor paints the virus as dangerous and deadly and cautioned humanity to be more protective.

The album is to sensitize, sympathize, give courage, bring joy and comfort to all during this difficult moment of total lockdown.

The musician based in Bonn, Germany who is set to tour the Shengen Zone for a series of shows immediately after the lockdown explored the new hit showering praises to the Almighty God for all those healed from the pandemic.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai





