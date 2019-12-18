Boko Haram attack village in Chad, 14 killed

Boko Haram Takfiri militants have attacked a village in western Chad near the border of northeast Nigeria, leaving 14 people killed and 13 others unaccounted for.

Chadian officials said the attack was carried out near the fishing village of Kaiga on the shores of Lake Chad on Tuesday.

“There were 14 dead, five wounded and 13 missing in the attack” Imouya Souabebe, the prefect of the region, told AFP on Wednesday.

Kaiga lies about 60 kilometers (35 miles) from the border with northeast Nigeria, that serves as a launch pad for Boko Haram attacks in neighboring countries.

“We know that there are always Boko Haram elements moving around the (border) area, so they are behind this attack,” Souabebe said.

“The attackers first came in a small group and then brought in reinforcements to attack the fishermen.”

Meanwhile, the region’s governor, Noki Charfadine, said the attack killed at least nine people, adding that the assault had taken place in a “red zone, where fishing is forbidden.”

Boko Haram’s 10-year militancy in northeastern Nigeria is estimated to have killed 35,000 people and forced about two million others to flee their homes.

Boko Haram’s sphere of activities spreads as far as neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon. These countries have created a joint military force to stop the terrorists from further spreading, but sustained efforts to eradicate the militants have failed and the military continues to suffer heavy losses.

Source: Presstv






