Biya’s DE-crowding of prisons to combat COVID-19: Southern Cameroonians excluded

French Cameroun President has announced steps that will lead to the release of thousands of prisoners due to concerns about the coronavirus spreading in overcrowded facilities.

However, citizens from the Federal Republic of Ambazonia fighting for an independent state of Southern Cameroons and French Cameroun government officials jailed for corruption are excluded. Rights groups also note that Biya’s political opponents and journalists critical of his rule will remain behind bars.

Camcordnews with files from VOA






