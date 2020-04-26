Biya’s Ambazonia reconstruction plan has turned the One and Indivisible Cameroon solution to illusion

French Cameroun Head of State so-called reconstruction plan, sold to the international community to avoid a UN intervention into the crisis in Southern Cameroons, gave French Cameroun surrogate, Prime Minister Dion Ngute and his gang of CPDM thieves the green light to start lining up fake consultants and contractors to siphon the imaginary millions budgeted for the suffering peoples of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The French Cameroun government’s Southern Cameroons reconstruction plan is already heading towards complete fiasco and the appointment of Minister Paul Tasong by Dion Ngute has turned the plan into an illusion. The only solution left for Southern Cameroonians all over the world is to continue to fund Ground Zero self defense operations under the direct supervision of Vice President Dabney Yerima.

Approximately four years ago, the French Cameroun dictator declared a war against the people of Southern Cameroons and Biya gave the Cameroon government army ‘plein pouvoir’ to carry out a scorch earth policy. Ever since soldiers loyal to the regime in Yaoundé invaded Southern Cameroons towns and cities, Biya has repeatedly endorsed their atrocities which include the destruction of more than 300 Southern Cameroons villages and towns and the killing of thousands of innocent Ambazonian citizens including women and children.

Southern Cameroons groups have unanimously resisted the French Cameroun military invasion which largely meets the financial demands of French Cameroun senior army officers and has so far achieved nothing than pushing the people of Southern Cameroons slowly but surely into achieving an Ambazonia state.

The so-called reconstruction plan does not provide the people of Southern Cameroons with anything new but allows the French Cameroun regime to continue its genocidal campaign in the territory and also to continue to plunder Southern Cameroons wealth. The plan inter alia denies Southern Cameroons detainees the right to freedom from French Cameroun jails and detention centers mindful of the dangers posed by the coronavirus.

The Ambazonian leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe has called on the international community to prosecute Biya and his French Cameroun regime at the international Criminal Court. In a recent statement, the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima appealed to the United Nations to pass an immediate resolution necessitating an Independent Fact Finding Mission to start work in the Southern Cameroons. Dabney Yerima observed that only such a mission will establish the facts in Ngarbuh and other scenes of genocides in Southern Cameroons.

There has been conflicting signals coming from the USA and in Western Europe following a dramatic U turn made by former US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Herman J. Cohen. Hon. Cohen has been quoted as saying via a tweet message that “Elements of peace starting to come together in Cameroon: Government transparency about Ngarbuh massacre; US congratulations; Anglophone citizens becoming fed up with extremism of separatist militias. Let the US-led talks begin. ”

Cameroon Concord News Group has not been able to confirm if the US administration are 100 percent backing the French Cameroun regime but Yaoundé has interpreted retired Ambassador Cohen’s pronouncement as meaning that the Americans absolutely are siding by Biya and his ruling CPDM crime syndicate and the European Union hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic is so shy in their statements regarding what’s going on in Southern Cameroons. The European Union is practically doing nothing in effect to stop the killings going on in Ambzonia.

Senior Southern Cameroons leaders both within and out of the Ambazonia Interim Government have said the French Cameroun reconstruction plan with Minister Paul Tasong at the head has dealt a devastating blow to the so-called One and Indivisible Cameroon. To be sure, the Biya plan has indeed closed the door to all Southern Cameroonians serving the French Cameroun regime.

Cameroon Concord News Group gathered that prominent Southern Cameroons scholars in the West have raised fingers against Ambassador Cohen with many observing that his recent take on the Ngarbuh massacre among other Southern Cameroons issues served as a green light to Biya and French Cameroun to float international law.

An aide to Vice President Dabney told Cameroon Concord News Group that the former US diplomat is a man of integrity and understands that “French Cameroun administrators and troops in Southern Cameroons are colonizers and their activities clearly indicates that this is an occupation, a brutal occupation, and Ambazonians have got to stand up and resist until help comes.”

Biya and his French Cameroun political elites have become more brazen in their efforts to trample upon Southern Cameroonians’ rights since he started the extermination campaign four years ago and the French government of President Emmanuel Macron has unprecedentedly intensified Paris support for the Yaoundé regime.

Southern Cameroons leaders have voice their strong opposition to any reconstruction activity which French Cameroun Prime Minister Dion Ngute and Minister Paul Tasong are being teleguided by Biya and his French Cameroun gang to implement in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and we of this publication are emphasizing the need for popular Southern Cameroons resistance against any scheme from Yaoundé.

The level of barbarism being perpetuated by Mr Biya’s military and his government militias as they pursue their genocidal war and scorch earth policy to completely annihilate the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) is alarming. So far, as a result of the on-going genocide in the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia), an estimated 20,000 people have been killed, over 280 towns and villages have been burnt down, over 120,000 people are seeking refuge in Nigeria and further afield, over 1million people are internally displaced or living in bushes and over 3,000 persons incarcerated in prisons and detention facilities. It is also reported that over 4.5. Million people are at risk of famine. One thing we know for sure is that Mr Biya and his military and private militia will be held accountable for these crimes. While not exonerating Ambazonian self-defense forces, we also know that Mr Biya’s government is doing everything through its private militia (popularly known as Atanga Nji Boys) to commit atrocities and link them to self-defense forces, so as to evoke international sympathy. Only an independent fact-finding mission can establish the facts and thus far, Mr. Biya’s government has resisted all requests by independent humanitarian organizations to visit Southern Cameroons and establish the facts.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai





