Biya Southern Cameroons war failed, proud Ambazonians stand tall

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima says the Biya French Cameroun policy of targeting Ambazonia women and children including the clergies in order to force British Southern Cameroonians into submission has failed along with all the Atanga Nji charlatans behind it while the Ambazonian resistance still stands tall.

Vice President Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a Sunday telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief in response to a provocative visit to Buea by French Cameroun Minister for Defense, Beti Assomo in which he insulted the Ambazonia people by describing the numerous atrocities committed against Southern Cameroons women and children as “inconsequential” and claiming that Southern Cameroonians are suffering as a result of their “stupidity”.

Reacting to Minister Beti Assomo’s insulting remarks, Comrade Dabney Yerima said the Biya French Cameroun war in Southern Cameroons has failed along with the gang of CPDM criminals behind it. Yerima added that the reason behind Beti Assomo’s anger was understandable; because he is furious the war is almost entering its fifth year signaling an embarrassing failure on the part of the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime.

By Chi Prudence Asong






