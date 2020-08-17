Biya shivering with fear for his existence

Biya and his French Cameroun political elites are suffering from the military and psychological defeat in the Southern Cameroons four year old war and the chairman of the ruling CPDM crime syndicate now fears for his existence.

The Defense Secretary of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government made the remarks during a conversation with the Cameroon Concord News Group correspondent in Berlin on Sunday.

The US based Ambazonian leader congratulated all Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero on the divine victory against the French Cameroun military apparatus paying tribute to all British Southern Cameroonians who have lost their lives or sustained injuries during the Biya-French Cameroun imposed war. The war has claimed the lives of thousands of Southern Cameroonians and witnessed the destruction of hundreds of Southern Cameroons towns and villages.

Hundreds of Cameroon government army soldiers including elements of the elite force, the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) have also been killed during the fighting. French Cameroun President Paul Biya and his Francophone dominated regime are yet to realize that they cannot use the military to force Ambazonia Restoration Forces into submission.

The Southern Cameroons Defense Secretary (names withheld) also thanked all Ambazonians who are playing a role in achieving the victory against the French Cameroun regime. He also particularly hailed the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Ghana who are presently hosting thousands of displaced Southern Cameroonians.

The Defense Secretary stressed that one of the main reasons the crisis in Southern Cameroons is being ignored by the international community including the UN Secretary Council is because of the nasty role currently being played by the French government of President Emmanuel Macron.

“Biya and his French Cameroun acolytes now are having existential fears. They fear their regime’s existence and continuation,” the Ambazonia Defense Chief added.

He also pointed out that French Cameroun military officials have privately acknowledged failure in preventing the Southern Cameroons Interim Government’s strengthening in Ground Zero.

By Chi Prudence Asong





