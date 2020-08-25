Biya seeking continues bloodshed in Southern Cameroons

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government has accused La Republique du Cameroun and its leadership of seeking continues bloodshed over Yaounde’s recent plan of building refugee makeshift camps in Eyumojok to transfer Ambazonian refugee from neighboring Nigeria into them.

Vice President Dabney Yerima informed the Southern Cameroons war cabinet late on Monday that Ambazonia Intelligence Services are already carrying out an investigation and that any attempt by the French Cameroun governor to visit Ambazonia refugees in Nigeria’s Cross River State will be met with a stonewall.

Dabney Yerima said the French Cameroun regime is presently putting Southern Cameroons refugees in Nigeria under immense pressure to return to the war ravaged territory. The exiled Southern Cameroons leader further noted that it is impossible to force the Ambazonian populations that flee to Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria to return to Southern Cameroons.

Yerima stated that due to the severe escalation in the armed conflict in the Southern Cameroons and gross human rights abuses registered on a daily basis with women and children bearing the brunt, the Southern Cameroons Interim Government will take part in the International Conference on the armed conflict in Southern Cameroons to hold from October 30 to November 1 in the United States.

By Chi Prudence Asong





