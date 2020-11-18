Biya regime tightens security in Yaounde following repeated blasts

Security forces are stepping up security precautions in Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé following recurrent blasts in the city, a government official said on Monday.

“For some time now, we have been living with the phenomenon of explosive devices in the city of Yaoundé. We have not had this kind of thing before. We have taken more adequate measures to fight the phenomenon,” Naseri Paul Bea, governor of the Centre Region told reporters in Yaounde.

“All bags will be systematically checked in the city because we have realised that the explosive devices are carried in bags. All bags are banned in drinking spot. We have asked everyone to always have their ID cards on them,” he added.

He also directed community leaders to create community defense forces, or vigilante groups that can collaborate with security forces to fish out the criminals.

“The participation of the population in the security measures is very important. We cannot have a police officer behind every Cameroonian, so the population has to be vigilant and collaborate with security forces,” Bea said.

According to security reports, there have been over 10 attacks from improvised explosive devices in the capital since the start of the year. No deaths have been reported so far.

Source: Xinhuanet






