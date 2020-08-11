Biya regime suspending pay for 100 Southern Cameroons workers

The French Cameroun governor of the Northern Zone of Southern Cameroons said on August 5 2020 that Yaoundé has suspended the salaries of one hundred Southern Cameroons civil servants in his area of jurisdiction. Mr. Adolphe Lele Lafrique Tchoffo made the revelation during a meeting to evaluate the security situation in Bamenda, the chief city in the Northern Zone.

Speaking in French, the French Cameroun administrative officer noted that those affected by the decision were workers who have abandoned the place of work. The governor added that the administration took the decision to force “deserters” to return to service.

Since the outbreak of the crisis in Southern Cameroons nearly four years ago, several public servants have deserted their positions because of insecurity. Some of them have often been kidnapped and others killed by soldiers loyal to the regime in Yaounde or armed militia backed by the Cameroon government military.

Ambazonia Restoration Forces have also committed crimes including the murder of the sub-prefect of Batibo, Diteng Namata, who was kidnapped on February 11, 2018 and executed some days later.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda






