Biya regime says 7 killed in bridge collapse

Seven people were confirmed dead and 14 others seriously injured on Sunday after a bridge collapsed in Massok, a locality in Cameroon’s Littoral region, according to local authorities.

Local officials said the tragedy happened early Sunday when a truck carrying 20 farmers fell from the Masson Song Loulou Bridge as it collapsed. Videos released by local media showed the bridge broke apart in the middle and fell into the river.

Seven farmers died instantly and the rest of the truck occupants were saved. Transport ministry officials are yet to determine the cause of the accident.

Source: Xinhuanet





