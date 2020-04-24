Biya regime says 668 cases of coronavirus cured

According to the Minister of Public Health, of the 1134 cases that tested positive for coronavirus disease, 668 are now known to be cured.

The recommendations of the Scientific Committee of Emergencies in the Ministry of Public Health recommends the use of the combination (hydroxy) Chloroquine/Azythromycin for free therapeutic care of patients with Corvid-19 in Cameroon.

There are currently 43 deaths related to Corvid-19 in the Francophone dominated nation. Several patients are using local herbs for their Corvid-19 treatment.

By Rita Akana






