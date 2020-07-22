Biya regime military campaign in Ambazonia has failed: Top Commander

A senior Francophone army official has told Cameroon Concord News Group that the Biya regime’s military campaign against the people of Southern Cameroons has failed to achieve any of Yaoundé’s set objectives.

The official who spoke to our Yaoundé city reporter but sued for anonymity observed that President Biya and the Francophone dominated army declared a senseless war against the people of Southern Cameroons four years ago when he arrived from a France-Afrique summit in the Ivory Coast targeting even the rural communities with its toughest ever military power.

However, the Biya genocidal campaign not only failed in its objectives, but also unintentionally strengthened the resolve of the Restorationists and the Ambazonia Interim Government now headed by Vice President Dabney Yerima.

Our source stressed that the statement by the Roman Catholic Archbishop of the Yaoundé Diocese Jean Mbarga and the Bamenda Metropolitan Archbishop Andrew Nkea confirming that Biya regime officials actually met the Ambazonia leader, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides is a powerful new blow to the 87 year old Monarch.

Biya regime’s conflicting and confrontational approach to the crisis in Southern Cameroons, including its refusal that talks were held with the jailed Ambazonia leaders in Yaoundé, has given the Southern Cameroons diaspora little incentive to cooperate with French Cameroun’s geopolitical priorities.

On the contrary, added our source in Yaoundé, Southern Cameroonians including the thousands who still share the one and indivisible Cameroon dream now think that Biya is unfit to keep the two Cameroons together amid an international health and economic crisis.

“The people of Southern Cameroons would gain more by demonstrating unity as their brothers and sisters back home becomes immune to military actions and campaigns ordered by Yaoundé” he stated.

“Biya is mistaken if he still believes the army can win this war in Anglophone Cameroon. The war is not leading to Ambazonia’s capitulation or collapse, but entrenching French Cameroun-Southern Cameroons hostilities and making the streets of Douala and Yaoundé very unsafe” he noted.

By Chi Prudence Asong





