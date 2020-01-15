Biya regime brings in nearly 20% tax on e-commerce trade

Cameroon has introduced 19.25 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on the sale of goods and services via local or foreign e-commerce platforms, ITWeb reported citing the 2020 Finance Law of Cameroon, which came into effect in late 2019. Under the new legislation, operators of e-commerce platforms, on behalf of suppliers, will have to calculate, declare and pay VAT due on the sale of goods and services.

Operators will also have to declare and pay VAT on commission received through sales on these platforms. ITWeb said that local tax experts fear a lack of infrastructure and technical expertise could hamper the government’s efforts to secure tax revenue, and the Directorate General of Taxation is yet to explain the practicalities around compliance.

Source: Telecompaper





