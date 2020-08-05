Biya Francophone regime silently slaughtering Southern Cameroons prisoners of conscience

The Biya Francophone regime’s imposed war on Southern Cameroons and the Cameroon government military campaign indiscriminately targeting the Ambazonian people is reportedly causing the deaths of several Southern Cameroons prisoners of conscience.

Engineer Tangem Thomas is the latest casualty demanding an immediate intervention from the international community.

The activities of armed militias sponsored by the Yaoundé regime and the Cameroon government army soldiers have caused aid and medical practitioners offering treatment and care to discontinue services in the entire Southern Cameroons rural areas.

Hundreds of Southern Cameroons prisoners of conscience detained in French Cameroun jails in Yaoundé, the Littoral and the West Region have been left with no option but to die. And this is just a mild example illustrating that the Biya Francophone regime is silently slaughtering Southern Cameroons prisoners of conscience

Biya and his ruling CPDM gang have repeatedly denied that the war in Southern Cameroons is hampering the supply of food, medicine and other humanitarian goods to Southern Cameroons civilians.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap






