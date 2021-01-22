Biya Francophone regime aims to curb Amba attacks on telecoms infrastructure

Cameroonian authorities say they are on high alert following threats by separatists to sabotage telecommunications infrastructure and disrupt the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2020 football tournament in Limbe in the restive English-speaking part of the country, ITWeb reported, citing a memo sent to military chiefs in the region.

Minister of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo said there was credible intelligence that “separatist terrorists” were planning to sabotage critical telecoms infrastructure.

Source: Telecompaper





