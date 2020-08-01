Biya and BIR cannot force Amba fighters to disarm

A senior Cameroon government official who hails from the Littoral Region says the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) deployed to Southern Cameroons four years ago are under some form of illusion that they can disarm Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

The chartered member of the Grand Sawa Movement whose name we are withholding hinted Cameroon Concord News that “It is almost four years now since Biya started the war in Anglophone Cameroon… I do not believe that the BIR soldiers can win this war against the Amba Boys. It is an illusion.”

The Yaoundé regime declared war against what President Biya described at the time as terrorists targeting English speaking Cameroonians.

Over the past four years, more than 6000 people have been killed and several villages destroyed by Cameroon government army soldiers. But the fighting is showing no signs of ending despite calls from the UN Security Council for a ceasefire due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Fon Lawrence






