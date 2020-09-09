Barrister Agbor Balla betrayed Southern Cameroonians with rights report: Dr Patrick Ayuk

Cameroon Concord News Group senior political man, Dr Patrick Ayuk says Barrister Agbor Balla has betrayed the entire Federal Republic of Ambazonia by publishing a “sex dossier” on Ambazonia Restoration Forces. The South African based Southern Cameroons academic also stated that the Agbor Balla betrayal will not last long.

“Barrister Agbor Balla betrayed the Ambazonian nation, its leadership and Amba Self Defense Forces including the important cause of Southern Cameroons” Dr Patrick Ayuk said in a meeting with the editorial desk of the Cameroon Concord News Group on Tuesday.

“Of course Barrister Agbor Balla’s 50th birthday party was celebrated and accorded heavy French Cameroun media coverage but this situation will not last long, and the stain of shame will remain on his face including men like Atanga Nji, Paul Tasong, Victor Mengot, Dion Ngute and Elung Paul who forgot the occupation of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia and the killing of over 35,000 Southern Cameroonians.”

Dr Patrick Ayuk was referring to a report recently released by the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa.

Dr Patrick Ayuk who is also a leading Southern Cameroons figure in the resistance further expressed dismay at Southern Cameroons traditional rulers collaboration with French Cameroun and the wicked elements at the helm of the Biya regime in their brutal actions against the interests of the people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia and the entire Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Dr Patrick Ayuk also advised Barrister Agbor Balla, Dr Ikome Sako and Chris Anu to wake up as soon as possible and compensate for what they have done.

By Isong Asu in London






