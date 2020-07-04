At Ntombi Foundation UK Ceremony: Nigeria traditional ruler says Ambazonian refugees are friendly, hardworking and law abiding

The clan head of Eket Offiong in Esi Eket Local Government area of Akwa Ibom State HRH (Nsoduok) Chief Eteudo Ikot has called on the United Nations to intervene immediately in the ongoing crisis that has rocked the English speaking regions in Cameroon.

Speaking on Wednesday 1st of July 2020 while receiving the representative of Ntombi Foundation UK for Akwa Ibom, accompanied by the Zonal Coordinator, National Commission for Refugees Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons for the South – South Mr Efoghe Innocent, the Nigerian traditional ruler observed that the Southern Cameroons crisis came as a result of the absence of equity, peace and justice.

The Nsoduok of Eket Offiong furthered that only the United Nations Security Council can bring a lasting peace in Southern Cameroons. Chief Eteudo also disclosed that Southern Cameroonian refugees in his area of jurisdiction are friendly, hard working and law abiding.

The traditional leader was full of praise for the Ntombi Foundation UK for reaching out to the Southern Cameroons refugees in Akwa Ibom and made a passionate appeal to Ntombi Foundation UK to help the refugee community in Akwa Ibom State in areas such as skill acquisition and empowerment.

By Tina Nganda in Nigeria






