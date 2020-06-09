At George Floyd’s funeral: Joe Biden calls for racial justice

George Floyd’s funeral took place on Tuesday in Houston, two weeks after his death while being held by police in a Minneapolis street, as more anti-racism rallies inspired by his treatment were set to take place in the United States and Europe.

George Floyd, whose death has sparked a global protest movement, is to be buried beside his mother in a cemetery in Houston.

“When there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America,” said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a video address at George Floyd’s funeral in Houston.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a global fight against racism and discrimination.

The mayor of Houston announced a ban on chokeholds by police.

Houston police will increase their audit of taser and body camera usage.

Pastor Steve Wells told mourners at George Floyd’s funeral that they have “awakened the conscience of a nation”.

Delivering the eulogy, the Reverend Al Sharpton reserved his sharpest criticism for President Donald Trump. “You take rubber bullets and tear gas to clear out peaceful protesters, and then take a Bible and walk in front of a church, and use a church as a prop. Wickedness in high places,” Sharpton said.

Source: France 24





