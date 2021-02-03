As deportations continue in the US: Biden admin to send 60 more Cameroonians home

60 Cameroonians will be repatriated from the United States tomorrow Thursday 4 February 2021, a statement from the Ministry of External Relations (Minrex) has revealed. These Cameroonians are presumed to be in an irregular situation in the country.

According to another release from the Cameroon Embassy in the United States, these Cameroonians will arrive in Douala at 13:45 local time on board the Boeing 767-200 of the OMNI AIR International Company, on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Their reception in Douala will be supervised by several administrative heads including Minrex officials, the embassy press release noted.

In view of the socio-political, security and health context that Cameroon is going through, special arrangements will be made for the said operation, hinted a confidential letter addressed to the Director of Douala International Airport by the Minister of External Relations.

The repatriation operations that started under the Trump administration are continuing under the Biden era.

On 14 October 2020, 57 Cameroonians landed at Douala International Airport from the United States.

These Cameroonians, 45 men and 12 women had been forced to return to Cameroon following a repatriation operation conducted jointly by the two countries.

By Rita Akana








