Arrest and extradition of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe was an act of war against Ambazonia

The arrest and extradition of the Southern Cameroons leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides by Nigeria and French Cameroun agents in Abuja was an act of war against the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, senior Southern Cameroons elite in South Africa has said.

In January 2018, the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia Sisiku Ayuk Tabe was arrested with 46 Southern Cameroonians in NERA hotel in the Nigerian capital, Abuja by Nigerian Special Forces. They were then handed over to the Biya Francophone regime in French Cameroun – a move that was ruled illegal by a Nigerian court in March this year.

Southern Cameroonians responded to the arrest by striking French Cameroun administrative and military installations in their homeland.

Speaking to Cameroon Concord News on Thursday, Dr Patrick Ayuk said, “Extraditing President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe by the Buhari administration was an act of war.”

“Buhari has made the giant of Africa appear like a shithole country! Abuja is trying to make up all kinds of mumbo-jumbo justification. But mighty Nigeria has no justification whatsoever” Dr Patrick Ayuk added.

By Chi Prudence Asong





