Ambazonian quest for independence: Why war remains a necessary evil

We would like to start year 2020 by congratulating the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia for successfully launching the “Ambazonian war of Independence“. Needless to say, the government of La Republique du Cameroun is shaking. This, without any doubt, is proof that the sound of the gun is the only language that the oppressor hears. A position, Vice President Dabney Yerima is currently selling to the Southern Cameroons diaspora.

It is also refreshing and inspiring to note that the international community is now seeing black to black oppression for what it is as the United States of America, Belgium and other Western countries have reportedly told the French Cameroun dictator, Paul Biya to negotiate with the Ambazonia Interim Government and its jailed leadership.

We of the Cameroon Concord News Group are stating here, and unambiguously so, that soon, and very soon French Cameroun will take a bitter sip from the same cup of violence as the Ambazonia Interim Government begins plans to take the war deep inside French Cameroun territory. That is if the arrogant Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo supremacist government continues to bury its head in the sand in ignorance of the British Southern Cameroons statehood restoration cause.

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, the leader of the Ambazonian nation and his Vice President Dabney Yerima have both reminded the consortium of CPDM crime syndicates running French Cameroun that the Ambazonia revolution wheel will never turn backwards. To a majority of the people of Southern Cameroons, war is a necessary evil. Southern Cameroonians will never forgive nor forget the painful history of the Biya French Cameroun genocide and continuous marginalization, hatred and oppression.

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government made some genuine efforts to engage the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo supremacist government in French Cameroun in the most rational, respectful and peaceful manner. But Ambazonians have now learnt a bitter lesson that human rights abusers and oppressors do not deserve any kind of respect.

Instead of doing the right thing, ie to respond to the Notice and arrange a neutral venue where the political elites of the two Cameroons we can sit around the table and discuss peaceful separation of Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroun, they Yaoundé regime spent millions of US dollars in Nigeria to arrest and orchestrated the extradition of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides to French Cameroun. The French Cameroun leader and his gang did not stop there!! They have ever since been sending heavily armed French Cameroun state agents to raid and destroy French Cameroun towns and villages killing thousands of innocent women and children.

Independence struggles have many formulas. No one issues the oppressed with a permit to start an armed struggle. It is upon the oppressed who are suffering under the heavy weight of oppression to take matters into their own hands and liberate themselves. There is time for reasoning and talking. The Ambazonian Interim Government and its Vice President have done enough of this in many cities in the West. There is time for action and this is the time.

Look up in the sky and around you and read the writing on the wall. The political climate in Southern Cameroons is changing very fast. If you are a politician or individual earning your salary, wage or commission through selling out the people of Southern Cameroons to the government of French Cameroun one way or another, you are nothing but a traitor!

That means you are a danger to yourself, your children, your family and the Ambazonian nation at large. The principle of the revolution demands that you must be taken out of the community as soon as possible because of the danger you pose. The only sentence for a traitor is death by necklace.

“Wata na wata” and even men like Ekema Patrick who attempted a counter slogan that “wata pass wata” now knows that truly “wata na wata”.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap with files from MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

