Ambazoniagate: Lawyers demand dismissal of case, immediate release

The lawyers of jailed Southern Cameroons leaders have called for the dismissal of the case against them and every Ambazonian detained ever since the crisis started as well as their immediate release from French Cameroun government’s captivity.

Barristers Sihm ,Akuwiyadze Joseph , Ndong Christopher, Pekum Emmanuel , AmungwaTanyi, Ndoki Michelle and Ayukotang Ndep representing President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides in a statement read in front of the Kondengui Prison demanded that all charges against the leaders be quashed, and that they be freed as soon as possible.

The Court of Appeal in the French Cameroun’s Central Region that recently postponed the hearing has not set a date to listen and decide on the demand.

In January 2018, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe was arrested with 46 Southern Cameroonians in NERA hotel in the Nigerian capital, Abuja by Nigerian Special Forces. They were then handed over to the Biya Francophone regime in French Cameroun – a move that was ruled illegal by a Nigerian court in March this year.

President Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, and nine of his senior advisers were convicted of charges including terrorism and secession and given a fine of $350m (£286m) after an all-night sitting by the French Cameroun court.

The severity of the sentence has failed to stop the bloody conflict playing out in Southern Cameroons between Ambazonia Restoration Forces and the Cameroon government military.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé





