Ambazoniagate: French Cameroun Appeal Court verdict a blow to transparency, accountability: IG

STATEMENT FROM INTERIM GOVERNMENT OF AMBAZONIA ON APPEAL COURT DECISION ON OUR LEADERS

The Interim Government of Ambazonia is by this statement informing the world that today, 17 September 2020, the Court of Appeal of the Centre Region of La Republique du Cameroun, chaired by Mr Mindjimba Mindjimba and flanked by Mr. Njola Crispin and Colonel Mekouabouth, have delivered one of the most scandalous judgments in legal history.

Without listening to any legal arguments from defendants and their legal representatives, the kangaroo court has upheld the sham judgment of the military tribunal that slammed life sentences upon our leaders in Yaoundé on Black Tuesday 20 August 2019.

The Nigeria Abuja High Court Judgement of 1 March 2019 declared the abduction of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his leadership team illegal. The transfer and continuous detention of our leaders in Yaoundé remains unlawful and their trial and life sentence is a legal travesty.

As a nation, we shall respond appropriately and forcefully. The cabinet of the Interim Government of Ambazonia shall be meeting over the next few hours to consider a firm response befitting of the recent charade.

Thank You

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia







