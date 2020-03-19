Ambazoniagate: First Yaounde Appeal Court trial postponed

Yaounde Appeal Court judges have postponed today’s opening of the trial of the Southern Cameroons leader, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his senior aides due to the coronavirus.

The trial is set to be first in the Yaounde Appeal Court ever since the popular Ambazonia chief executive and his cabinet were given a life sentence.

The Biya Francophone regime judges will now decide on further steps following a decision by the CPDM government to lockdown the country.

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe is challenging crimes allegedly committed by Cameroon government forces but labeled on him.

We understand the Yaounde regime cautioned the judges that no court room should host more than 10 persons. The Appeal Court hearing again has been delayed.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap in Glasgow with files from Rita Akana in Yaounde





