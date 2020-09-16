Ambazonia: Yerima rules out possibility of a one and indivisible Cameroon

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government says the people of Ambazonia will not commit to the so-called one and indivisible French Cameroun doctrine being marketed to the international community by the regime in Yaoundé.

“The people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia do not believe that the one and indivisible Cameroon theory is the core of the Southern Cameroons crisis and hence it cannot be the solution,” Vice President Dabney Yerima said during a zoom meeting grouping members of a Southern Cameroons think tank in Holland on Tuesday.

The exiled Ambazonian leader furthered, “The core of the Southern Cameroons crisis is about the deplorable and drastic conditions that Ambazonians are living under as people under occupation.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Yerima pointed to some attempts to end the disagreement among Southern Cameroons Resistance groups noting that the efforts have not yet reached a tipping point.

By Chi Prudence Asong





