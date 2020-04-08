Ambazonia War of Independence: Unite in Manyu County, Unite the struggle

Paul Biya’s war on the peaceful people of Southern Cameroons is atrocious and constitutes crime against humanity. Cameroon Concord News Group believes his day in the International Criminal Court will surely arrive and that would be sooner than his ruling CPDM gang expects. On the 12th of February 2020, statistics from the renowned Human Rights Watch revealed that more than 3,000 civilians have been killed with over 679,000 internally displaced.

A Cameroon Concord News Group record indicates that over 321 villages have been burned down by French Cameroun forces and there are more than 800 political prisoners languishing in French Cameroun jails. We of this publication believe that the deliberate silence from the international community is the greatest dereliction of moral duty ever exhibited. Consequently, recent calls by the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat for all Africans to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the Rwanda genocide, which claimed over one million lives was seen as a joke within diplomatic circles.

Moussa Faki Mahamat made the plea on Tuesday after the Rwandan government announced last week that the commemoration would take place on April 7 but with limited events and participants due to the global coronavirus outbreak. Correspondingly, the good and courageous people of Southern Cameroons- Ambazonia should keep fighting for their inheritance and freedom for success will surely be theirs in the near future.

Cameroon Concord News Group considers the current Ambazonia governing structure in the Manyu county including a Senate, Congress and a “state government” cumbersome, excessive and ill-advised. The Manyu county leaders have indeed been biting more than they can chew. It takes intelligent people to realize that they made premature decisions but it takes wisdom and humility to reverse them. The time for the people of Manyu to display wisdom and humility has come. To make Manyu ungovernable as well as facilitate the liberation of Ambazonia, the county structure should be simplified with the leader being a County head and assisted by coordinators in Defense, Communication and Health. This abridged structure will be efficient and accountable.

We believe that Sessekou Dr. Peter Ako, the current leader of the Manyu County, has the energy, pedigree and commands the respect within and without the county to continue leading any future streamlined structure during this liberation struggle and all Manyu people of goodwill should support this noble initiative and his leadership. No Manyu citizen should be allowed to derail this revolution in this operationally significant county. Any attempt from individuals within and outside the current structure to repel this positive change would be ruthlessly crushed and severely dealt with!

Sessekou Dr Peter Ako deserves some criticisms over certain decisions last year but overall, his leadership has multiplied and consolidated Manyu County gains and is moving in the right direction at a grim time. What is at stake in Manyu and by extrapolation in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is four years of sweat, blood and immense sacrifice. Logic must prevail over emotions and egos. Once we get to Buea, the Southern Cameroons Interim Government would create senates and congresses. Success in this struggle requires great ingenuity, organization and cooperation, as well as a strong base in favour of calm and strong leadership including accountability.

A social media emotional rebuttal of this proposal to get Manyu back on track is expected but that would none of Cameroon Concord News Group business. The simple fact is that over the last few weeks, Manyu has stalled in defense operations but this important county can’t afford to start shrinking. True believers who are proud to wear that Ambazonia label must embrace this opportunity and initiative.

Cameroon Concord News and Cameroon Intelligence Report warns any Manyu citizen attempting to experiment bogus and cumbersome administrative and legislative exercises that produces no positive results in the middle of this struggle to stop or face severe consequences. The implementation of democracy and the rule of law can’t and should never be used as an excuse to satisfy the ego. Southern Cameroons is at war!

Paul Biya has already proven his willingness to kill our people in Ambazonia with impunity by giving his marauding and lawless forces carte blanche to implement his criminal orders. Manyu can’t help and abate him with needless wrangling over ill-advice changes in the leadership in the next few months. Any persons who threaten to derail this impending structure at this crucial period will be branded an enemy to the Ambazonian nation and will be treated as such!! To clasp to the drivel of power sharing within LGAs and the sovereignty of an ineffective and ill-advised county senate and congress is a triumph of emotions over logic.

Over the last nine months, some within the Manyu community particularly in the diaspora have blamed the current structures for a lack of progress on the ground, so, the time for change is now.

Isong Asu

London Bureau Chief







