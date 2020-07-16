Ambazonia: Vice President Yerima urges AU to act on Biya’s army shoot-to-kill policy

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has called on the African Union to censure the recent extrajudicial killings in Menchum and Lebialem Counties and the indiscriminate arrest of teenagers at Banya Quarters in Mamfe by soldiers loyal to the Biya French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé. He also demanded accountability for the occupying army over its shoot-to-kill policy in Southern Cameroons.

Speaking to members of his war cabinet after his televised address on Tuesday, Vice President Yerima hinted that the jailed leaders will be in the Yaounde Court of Appeal today Thursday 16 of July 2020 amid ongoing killings in the Menchum and Lebialem Counties. These happenings and the French Cameroun army’s recent activity in Mamfe must be understood by the African Union and the United Nations within the context of the French Cameroun regime’s widespread and systematic shoot-to-kill policy targeting Southern Cameroonians, Yerima observed.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader added that under international law, the Ngarbuh killings amounts to an extrajudicial execution giving rise to individual and collective criminal responsibility as a war crime at the International Criminal Court.

Yerima revealed that French Cameroun regime forces were denying Southern Cameroonians access to medical care and preventing foreign aid from reaching Ambazonians in the rural areas and in the bushes.

Dabney Yerima also pointed out that the Biya regime is maintaining a kind of deliberate silence on the Amba 4 Points Agenda because Yaoundé is unable to account for the remains of many Southern Cameroonians killed ever since the beginning of the war. “And this is prolonging family’s sufferings and denying Southern Cameroons martyrs a dignified burial’ he noted.

Vice President Yerima estimated that the Biya French Cameroun regime was withholding the bodies of 209 Southern Cameroonians in addition to at least 103 unidentified bodies languishing in morgues in Mbouda, Baffoussam, Douala, Yaoundé and Buea.

By Chi Prudence Asong






