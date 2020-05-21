Ambazonia: Vice President Yerima speaks of the coronavirus, Barrister Shufai’s health and the killing of the Mamfe mayor

The exiled leader of the people of Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima has told the Voice newspaper in Yaounde that the government of La Republique du Cameroun will bear full responsibility for any negative aftermath if coronavirus claims the life of any Ambazonian in their detention facilities. Below is the full conversation the Ambazonian Vice President had with the Voice

The Voice: The coronavirus pandemic is devastating communities in the Southern Cameroons, why have you as the Vice President of Ambazonia, not called for a ceasefire so the people can get the aid and resources they need from the government?

Vice President DabneyYerima The global ceasefire that was called by the United Nations in March after the coronavirus became a global pandemic was a great opportunity for the government of La Republique du Cameroun to show responsibility and a respect for international norms but it failed. While the Interim Government heeded to that call and was making preparations, La Republique du Cameroun government sent more troops to our communities like they did in Bafut recently to murder our people indiscriminately. They have used this period of a global pandemic to unleash more terror on a defenceless people.

The Voice: What are you doing as the Vice President to help the people in Southern Cameroons during this pandemic?

Vice President Dabney Yerima: Educating the population on the dos and don’ts concerning this global killer is of paramount importance so we communicated short videos and audios to our people. We supplied over 150,000 masks and over 100,000 sanitisers. We sent packages to the refugees in Nigeria and Ghana too. But more has to be done and we are leaving no stones unturn in our fight against this global killer.

The Voice: Are you satisfied with the measures that the government has taken to curb the spread of Covid-19?

Vice President Dabney Yerima: It is unbelievable that the government of La Republique du Cameroun doesn’t quite appreciate the gravity and deadliness of this pandemic. Ambazonia intelligence officers have informed me that La Republique du Cameroun airports and borders remain sealed as I speak except for a few chattered flights but the bars and off-licences are open.

The Voice: Barrister Blaise Shufai was rushed to the military hospital in Yaoundé on Saturday the 16th of May. What are your thoughts?

Vice President DabneyYerima: It is a disturbing situation because the man of law has been ill for some weeks now. My attention was drawn to a covert infection in the principal detention facility in Yaoundé which is spreading disturbingly. We are alarmed that many of our prisoners of conscience have been down with this mysterious infection. Our major concern is that despite the global pandemic, the government of La Republique duCameroun and the prison officials have refused to carry out any COVID-19 tests in the detention facility. This is unacceptable and a continuous violation of the human rights of our political detainees and the government of La Republique du Cameroun will bear full responsibility for any negative aftermath if this virus claims the life of any Ambazonians in their detention facilities. Ambazonian intelligence sources have informed me that Barrister Shufai’s condition is stable but the regime of La Republique du Cameroun has to make public vital information on the bill of health of the Ambazonian leader.

The Voice: Last Sunday the 10th of May, the mayor of Mamfe was assassinated by Ambazonian gunmen. On Saturday, the people of Mamfe protested against terror. What is your take on that?

Vice President DabneyYerima: The Interim Government of Ambazonia is on record that it banned elections in Southern Cameroons organised by the regime in Yaoundé. So, the people of Southern Cameroons do not recognise the said individual as the legitimate mayor of Mamfe, the chief town in the Manyu County. However, the Ambazonia interim government is aware that the La Republique du Cameroun imposed mayor was assassinated by heavily armed gunmen loyal to some barons of the ruling CPDM regime in Yaoundé.

The Voice: Many fighters are heeding the government’s call to drop arms, is a continuation of your cause now not futile?

Vice President DabneyYerima: Our cause has never been linked to arms. We took up arms as a policy of self-defence after La Republique du Cameroun declared war against our people. For your information, Ambazonia restoration forces are not dropping down their weapons. We understand that the government of La Republique du Cameroun has its Militias that pose as our self-defence forces that have dropped arms. Our Genuine fighters are resolute in ensuring independence or resistance forever.

The Voice: How confident are you that your cause will be successful?

Vice President DabneyYerima One of the things I’ll underscore for your readers is that when the US was fighting for independence against the mighty British; the first country to recognise them was the Kingdom of the Morocco. At the time Morocco was considered an obscured nation in international politics.Correspondingly, the people of Ambazonia will keep fighting until our own Morocco recognises us. Also, the experiences of South Africa, East Timor, South Sudan, Namibia and Eritrea are practical examples that Ambazonia’s determination and resilience to restore its independence and total freedom will never be an exception. History is on our side and we have all what it takes to make our journey back to Buea a reality.

The Voice: Thanks for talking to us.

Vice President DabneyYerima, Thanks for having me.





