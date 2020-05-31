Ambazonia: Vice President Yerima is briefed on the New Bell Fire

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima has been informed that two inmates died in the fire incident at the Douala Central Prison in New Bell, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from a well placed source close to the Ambazonia exiled leader.

Our correspondent in Holland also reported that the Ambazonia Vice President has appealed to two of the cream of legal practitioners representing the Interim Government to establish the identities of the two inmates killed.

Cameroon Intelligence Report can now reveal that a teenager named Malcahida died instantly when the flames engulfed the entire juvenile and girls section of the facility.

The fire actually started in the Texas section which is the most populated of the prison and ravaged a total of 25 cells. A sea of inmates spent the night in makeshift tents hastily erected in the prison yard.

The VIP area was vandalized as detainees rushed to the area where the so-called top CPDM baron prisoners are held. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

By Chi Prudence Asong






