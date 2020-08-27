Ambazonia Vice President says French Cameroun governance model complete and total failure

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has said that the people of Ambazonia must hold firm to their country stating that French Cameroun’s “Gendarmerie and BIR model of governance has proven to be a complete and total failure where human values no longer exist.”

Dabney Yerima made the comments during a video-conference with leaders of a Southern Cameroons think tank in the United Kingdom on Wednesday in which the exiled leader appealed to Ambazonians in Great Britain and Northern Ireland to be a part of the International Conference on the armed conflict in the Southern Cameroons holding from October 30-November 1 in the United States of America.

Vice President Dabney Yerima observed that no right thinking Southern Cameroonian would love to continue living in a society where human values like “health, justice, and security are commodities reserved only for the ruling elites and members of their families.”

Yerima noted that the social gap in French Cameroun towns and cities is horrible and the number of the hungry and the homeless is steadily on the rise. “Our leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe made the right decision to get us out of this filth” he added

The Southern Cameroons Vice President also pointed out that in French Cameroun where some surrogates are claiming that there is peace and progress, four in five children suffer from hunger and additionally, insecurity and crime rate are very high with students and pupils murdering teachers inside school campuses with guns and knives.

Vice President Yerima censured Roman Catholics in his presentation when he said “the fact that French Cameroun is headed by a Roman Catholic Christian who is overseeing state sponsored killings of Bishops and priests is a source of humiliation and shame.”

The Ambazonia Vice President said that, apart from its numerous internal and managerial problems, French Cameroun and its leader Paul Biya also engaged in such common practices as murder, the staging of attacks in Southern Cameroons and the causing of insecurity in the entire Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

By Isong Asu in London






