Ambazonia Vice President on Mola Litumbe’s passing: Revolution lost very valuable personality

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, Dabney Yerima has in a message offered the Interim Government’s condolences over the demise of the veteran Mola Njoh Litumbe.

In this week’s war cabinet meeting that examined the situation of Southern Cameroons media gurus targeted by the French Cameroun regime, the exiled Ambazonia leader also invoked the legacy of Njoh Litumbe and observed that “I extend my condolences on the passing away of Mola Njoh Litumbe to the people of Ambazonia and all fighters whose hearts are with the Southern Cameroons issue, especially the Ambazonia Restoration Forces and also the family of this blessed departed soul,” Yerima said.

Vice President Dabney Yerima added that “the Federal Republic of Ambazonia lost a very important figure and I hope that with the guidance and help of our ancestors and the Almighty God, Southern Cameroonians will get to Buea and honour Litumbe.”

The late Mola Njoh Litumbe helped to establish a strong and enduring Southern Cameroons governing authority and catapulted the Ambazonian cause to the international arena. He successfully took the Southern Cameroons case to all corners of the globe and dared the colonizer and its criminal network in Southern Cameroons territory on his own terms and left them defeated and humiliated.

By Chi Prudence Asong in London





