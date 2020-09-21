Ambazonia Self Defense Patriots issues a statement on the crisis in French Cameroun

EVENT

The 15 September 2020 declaration by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC) calling for an anti-government protest, nationwide, on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 is an internal regime-change struggle by the citizens of La Republique du Cameroun (LRC).

It detracts from the core aims of Ambazonia war of independence. However, 22 September is a significant national day in the historical evolution of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia. On 22 September 2017, under the then Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Governing Council (SCAGC), headed by His Excellency Sissiku Julius Ayuk-Tabe, Ambazonians worldwide demonstrated their collective will for self determination.

On that day, more than four-million armless and peaceful Ambazonians marched on the streets. They protested at chiefs’ palaces and colonial administrative offices within Ambazonia. Worldwide, over 2 million diaspora-based Ambazonians gathered in front of foreign missions and multilateral organizations including the United Nations Headquarters in New York, European Union in Brussels, and African Union in Addis Ababa.

Notably, on 22 September 2017, Ambazonians sent a clear and unmistaken message to the international community expressing their collective will and determination of freedom from illegal occupation and to become an independent sovereign state.

Consistent with the collective and unanimous will of the people of Ambazonia, His Excellency Sissiku Julius Ayuk-Tabe declared an independent state of Ambazonia on 1 October 2017. Our war of independence is the struggle of our lifetime. It aims to break the chains of slavery in our homeland and remains our collective responsibility and heritage to bequeath a free and sovereign Ambazonia state to our children and future generations. We must focus on our fight for freedom and stay true to our commitment without missing our goal.

ADVICE

Given the significance of 22 September in the independence struggle of Ambazonia and taking into consideration the current war environment, Ambazonians at home and in LRC are advised to:

⎯ Follow all guideline and order issues by Restoration Forces.

⎯ Ignore all instructions and orders issued by LRC administrators and government

officers.

⎯ Avoid all call for protest or demonstrations NOT called by Restoration Forces and

Ambazonia movements

⎯ Remain alert and vigilant at all times to stay safe.

⎯ Support and cooperate with our RF in our fight for freedom.

⎯ Stay home on 22 September 2020 as much as possible.

⎯ Celebrate 22 September 2020 only where RF approve and guarantee to provide

security.

Long Live Ambazonia

ERIC O. EYOR

CHAIRPERSON, ASDP





