Ambazonia Restoration Force vows to drive French Cameroun troops out of Southern Cameroons

A Southern Cameroons defense official for the Ambazonia Restoration Forces has reiterated Amba fighter’s readiness to end French Cameroun military presence in Ambazonia.

The Ground Zero official who sued for anonymity in his conversation with our Buea City reporter stressed that Biya and his French Cameroun regime must know that President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s decision on the withdrawal of French Cameroun army soldiers is irreversible and that no one can circumvent the will of the Southern Cameroons people.

“The war to free the people of Ambazonia must continue with popular, political, security, and media pressure, with full readiness for a long and wide military action until Biya and French Cameroun yield to our people’s will,” he said

“The Biya regime in French Cameroun only understands the language of force … and Ambazonians are ready for that,” he said, adding “We will come out victorious and get to Buea in grand style.”

Anti-Yaounde sentiment has been running high in Southern Cameroons since some hardliners deep within the Biya regime forced the Minister of Communication Rene Sadi to rubbish the secret peace talks that involved the Ambazonia leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides in the Kondengui Central prison.

By Chi Prudence Asong





