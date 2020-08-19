Ambazonia Interim Gov’t weighs in on unlawful arrest of Barrister Ayukotang

On Monday, 17 August 2020 at about 6pm, Barrister Ayukotang Ndep Nkongho, a member of the Interim Government of Ambazonia defence team was unlawfully arrested and is being detained at the gendarmerie station in Limbe ever since.

Barrister Ayukotang was commissioned to ascertain the facts surrounding the assassination of Bessem Blandine and two other children in Tiko, Fako County. The minors were shot by La Republique du Cameroun military while hunting for snails around their homes on Wednesday 12 August 2020. The Interim Government of Ambazonia has been briefed that the man of law had visited the parents of the executed minor and one of the injured who had a lucky escape from the attack. We are aware that he had gathered significant facts before his unlawful arrest.

As a government, the safety and security of our people and their legal representatives is our foremost concern. The Interim Government of Ambazonia through its legal representatives in Ambazonia and French Cameroun has made a formal request to the regime in Yaoundé to release Barrister Ayukotang Ndep Nkongho without delay. We must bring pressure to bear on the French Cameroun regime regarding this unacceptable harassment of members of the legal profession.

We face an enemy that is brutal and puts no value on life. The regime in Yaoundé has no respect for human rights, the rule of law, and international law. The Interim Government of Ambazonia has today notified all international media organizations and our international partners about this unlawful arrest and detention of a member of the legal profession.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia will make regular updates on this matter and will continue to keep the international community informed on this matter.

Thank You

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia







