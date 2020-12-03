Ambazonia Interim Gov’t says Southern Cameroons children are dying in the bushes

Officials of the Ambazonia Interim Government have raised the alarm about a worsening humanitarian crisis as a result of the Biya French Cameroun war against the English speaking community in Southern Cameroons, saying that “Southern Cameroons children are dying in the bushes in Ambazonia.”

The Ambazonia Secretary for the Economy, Hon. Tabenyang Brado issued the warning on Wednesday during a zoom cabinet meeting summoned by Vice President Yerima in which the exiled leader explained the decision in favour of a tactical withdrawal of Ambazonia Restoration Forces from Ground Zero.

According to several local human rights groups both in Nigeria and in Southern Cameroons, acute malnutrition rates among Ambazonia children living in the bushes with their mothers are the highest ever recorded in West Africa.

Also on Wednesday, the top Ambazonia Interim Government officials also highlighted the need for an independent fact finding mission from the UN and warned that the Biya French Cameroun-led aggression had claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people over the last four years contrary to what is currently being reported by the world governing body.

Secretary Tabenyang Brado was quoted as saying that the large number of Southern Cameroons women and children dying in the bushes is unfortunate and unacceptable.

Four years ago, the 87 year old French Cameroun dictator Paul Biya launched the war on Southern Cameroons to suppress an uprising that led to the declaration of the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The war has taken a heavy toll on Southern Cameroons’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals and health centers including schools. Women and children are among the most vulnerable victims of the Biya French Cameroun war, but the issue has barely drawn any international response.

By Chi Prudence Asong







