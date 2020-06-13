Ambazonia Interim Gov’t says crackdown on Southern Cameroonians weakens peace efforts

Interim Government: Statement on Four Ambazonians Detained in SED Yaoundé

Today, Ambazonia Intelligence Services (AIS) brought to the attention of the Interim Government of Ambazonia that four citizens of Southern Cameroons are currently being detained at Secretariat of Defence (SED) Yaoundé. These men were abducted from different locations and have been detained incommunicado for longer than it is lawfully permissible by the penal code of French Cameroun.

The AIS gathered that the four Ambazonians have not been formerly charged by the French Cameroun regime; therefore their incommunicado detention by the regime in Yaoundé is unlawful. The four Ambazonians are;

FORSHI VITALIS.

WOYO MARIUS.

TABASSANG AUGUSTINE.

LOUIS BONKIYUNG .

Last week, following unrelenting pressure from the Interim Government of Ambazonia, the Government of French Cameroun granted our legal representatives access to Kingsley Njoka, a Southern Cameroons journalist, currently being incarcerated at the same detention facility.

Earlier, I instructed our legal representatives in Southern Cameroons to make an appearance at SED, Yaounde, on Monday, 15 June 2020, to establish the circumstances surrounding the aforementioned Ambazonians.

Never in the history of democracy has a nation been so insensitive and reckless in its application of the law. Never has a regime displayed exceptional disdain for the lives and human rights of fellow humans.

I am today informing the regime in Yaoundé that the Interim Government of Ambazonia would notify through the appropriate channels all its international partners and organisations of these continuous violations of the human rights of our people.

Thank You

Dabney Yerima,

Vice President, Federal Republic of Ambazonia





