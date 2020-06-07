Ambazonia Interim Gov’t reaction on journalist Kingsley Njoka arrest

Interim Government of Ambazonia Statement on the abduction of KINGSLEY NJOKA

Fellow Ambazonians,

Accept revolutionary greetings from the Interim Government of Ambazonia.

Last week, as a people we brought pressure to bear on the French Cameroun regime regarding the disappearance and subsequent murder of Samuel Wazizi, a Southern Cameroons journalist.

Last night, the Interim Government of Ambazonia was alerted by the Press and briefed by Ambazonia security services that Kingsley Njoka, a Southern Cameroons freelance journalist was abducted by armed men on the 15th of May 2020 from his residence in Bonaberi, Douala, French Cameroun.

As matter of national emergency, this morning I communicated with our team of legal representatives in Ambazonia and French Cameroun. Their task is to ascertain without delay his whereabouts. Every Ambazonian life matters and as a government, the safety and security of our people is our foremost concern.

Samuel Wazizi was abducted, tortured and murdered for doing his job of enlightening the world about the crimes of the French Cameroun regime. Kingsley Njoka has been kidnapped for the same reasons.

We face an enemy that is brutal and has no respect for human rights and international law. An enemy that puts no value on life!

The Interim Government of Ambazonia has today notified all international media organizations about the disappearance of Kingsley Njoka.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia has through its legal team informed the regime in Yaoundé that it has until midnight Monday the 8th of June 2020 to make public whereabouts of Kingsley Njoka. If the regime in Yaoundé fails to comply with this request, they will face severe consequences.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia will make regular updates on this matter as we gather the facts from our legal team.

Thank You,

God Bless you

Dabney Yerima





