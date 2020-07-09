Ambazonia Interim Gov’t: Maryland cabal policy of sending anti Sisiku Ayuk Tabe messages serves French Cameroun’s interests

A senior adviser to Vice President Dabney Yerima has said the disgraced former Southern Cameroons representatives, Sako Ikome and Chris Anu are pursuing a policy of weakening Ambazonia Self Defense Forces against the French Cameroun military, noting that the Maryland cabal’s agenda serves the interests of the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé.

“The anti President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe messages flashed out incessantly by Mr Sako and Mr Chris Anu are meant to force the people of Ambazonia into capitulating to French Cameroun policies and achieving Biya regime’s objectives” Feh Peter Forbin noted in an interview with Cameroon Concord News.

“To be accurate, the Ambazonia Interim Government under the stewardship of Comrade Dabney Yerima is a thorn in the side of French Cameroun and poses a threat to the Biya Francophone regime. Sako and Chris are therefore helping Biya and his French Cameroun gang to pull the plug on the Interim Government” added Feh Peter.

The Yerima aide further highlighted the non existence of mask in Southern Cameroons amid the coronavirus, saying Sako Ikome and Chris Anu are primarily responsible for the problem because their social media outings is blocking the flow of cash into the Interim Government.

Elsewhere, Vice President Dabney Yerima censured French Cameroun’s continuous military operations in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, saying Yaoundé’s hostile policy against the people of Southern Cameroons will not weaken the Ambazonia revolution but will strengthen it.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap in Glasgow





