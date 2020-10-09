Ambazonia Interim Gov’t endorses Southern Cameroons Bishops’ Pastoral Letter

Interim Government of Ambazonia on the statement issued by the Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda 69th General Assembly.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia welcomes the recent statement of the Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda at the end of its 69th General Assembly in Buea, Southern Cameroons. The statement issued on 25 September 2020 expressed considerable concerns about the ongoing genocide in our country.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia appreciates the call of the Catholic Bishops for a;

Ceasefire in the war in the Southern Cameroons as requested by the UN Secretary General on 23 March 2020 and reiterated by Pope Francis on 29 March 2020.

Release of all Southern Cameroons Prisoners of Conscience detained in various prisons and detention facilities as a result of the ongoing war.

Continuation of negotiations between the government of La Republic du Cameroun and the leadership of the Southern Cameroons currently detained unlawfully in Yaoundé.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia notes that the Conference called for a complete school resumption in the Southern Cameroons. We believe that the rights to life and education are fundamental and our position on school resumption has not changed. As a government, we have publicly observed that only parents can determine if the conditions are conducive for Southern Cameroons children to return to school. The Southern Cameroons Interim Government wants children to study in a calm and peaceful environment and therefore advises parents that where it is unsafe to resume, they should let their children study at home. The Interim Government will continue to support community schools all over Ambazonia.

We call on the UN Security Council to pass a resolution mandating a UN International Fact-Finding Mission to investigate the alleged abuses during the Ambazonia–French Cameroun Conflict. A UN mandated International Fact-Finding Mission has the authority to challenge the culture of impunity that the Cameroun regime currently operates within, and such accountability is a prerequisite for achieving a just peace. We believe that a UN-mandated international Fact-Finding Mission will have the immediate effect of quelling violence, saving lives, and halting the destruction of our peoples’ lives and livelihood.

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia







