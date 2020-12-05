Ambazonia Interim Gov’t confirms four-day lockdown

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima has confirmed a four-day lockdown of Ambazonia territory that started on Friday against the staging of French Cameroun so-called pioneer regional elections scheduled for today Sunday December 5.

The lockdown will run from Friday to Monday, according to a statement issued by the Southern Cameroons Interim Government on social media.

We understand the streets have been deserted and all sorts of activities are not operational. Ambazonia Restoration Forces have also issued death threats to residents if they participate in the Biya Francophone election.

On Wednesday, the Francophone dominated army told observer missions and media organizations that it has taken necessary security measures to ensure the elections unfold without hitches in Southern Cameroons.

The ruling CPDM party hopes today’s regional elections will help appease Southern Cameroonians by accelerating decentralization.

Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups have been clashing with Cameroon government forces since 2017 in a bid to defend their homeland now known as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda





