Ambazonia Interim Gov’t calls for formation of committee to avenge Tangem Thomas blood

Vice President Dabney Yerima has called for the establishment of a Southern Cameroons committee composed of all Ambazonia groups and frontline leaders to avenge the murder of engineer Tangem Thomas in French Cameroun and map a collective strategy on how to get to Buea.

In a conversation with Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief, Vice President Dabney Yerima said the killing of Comrade Tangem Thomas is part of a French Cameroun regime’s move to silently eliminate all Southern Cameroons prisoners of conscience including President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader, whose remarks were published by the Cameroon Intelligence Report, further said that French Cameroun’s persisting policy in arresting and killing senior Southern Cameroons figures should be countered with a strong response from Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

Vice President Yerima also emphasized the need to target French Cameroun civil administrators be they of Southern Cameroons origin.

The Ambazonia Interim Government collected testimony regarding the late Tangem Thomas arbitrary arrest and torture last year and despite the intervention of a legal defense team, the French Cameroun government judiciary authorities refused to release him.

Thomas Tangem went through unimaginable torture and his medical conditions deteriorated considerably as a result of his incarceration. Yaoundé prison and hospital authorities denied him everything including physiotherapy and surgery. He passed away in solitary confinement in a windowless room in Central Hospital in Yaounde.

By Isong Asu






