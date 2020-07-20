Ambazonia Interim Gov’t always ready for dialog with French Cameroun: Vice President Yerima

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima says the people of Ambazonia and their Interim Government are more than ever before ready for dialog with the French Cameroun government in Yaoundé adding that negotiation is the only way out of existing differences between the two Cameroons.

Vice President Yerima made the comments during a telephone conversation with the leader of the German Ambazonia Think Tank late on Sunday.

“After killing 32,500 of our people, burning down 550 of our villages, forcing 125,000 Southern Cameroonians to become refugees and 1.4 million as IDPs including 3,000 still detained in French Cameroun jails, the Interim Government have tried time and again with our 4 points Amba Agenda to engage in bilateral negotiations with the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé” Yerima added.

“It is evidently clear that only resistance will determine what perspective Biya and his vicious regime would choose to respond to our proposal to begin dialogue” he added.

French Cameroun President Biya and his backers in Paris, France launched a war against the people of British Southern Cameroons to try and force Ambazonians to remain as second class citizens in La Republique du Cameroun.

In January 2018, the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia Sisiku Ayuk Tabe was arrested with 46 Southern Cameroonians in NERA hotel in the Nigerian capital, Abuja by Nigerian Special Forces. They were then handed over to the Biya Francophone regime in French Cameroun – a move that was ruled illegal by a Nigerian court in March this year.

President Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, and nine of his senior advisers were convicted of charges including terrorism and secession and given a fine of $350m (£286m) after an all-night sitting by the French Cameroun court.

The severity of the sentence has failed to stop the bloody conflict playing out in Southern Cameroons between Ambazonia Restoration Forces and the Cameroon government military.

Vice President Yerima, however, said the Ambazonia Interim Government is always prepared to hold negotiations with La Republique du Cameroun as long as they respect the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai






