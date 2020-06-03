Ambazonia Interim Government weighs in on Samuel Wazizi affair

Interim Government of Ambazonia Statement on Samuel Wazizi

On the 2nd of August 2019, Samuel Wazizi, a Southern Cameroons journalist with CMTV, was abducted by police in Buea, Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia). He was handed over to the French Cameroun military five days later. Since then, his family and lawyers have not been granted access to him nor has any information about his whereabouts been made public. Several attempts by his lawyers and international organisations to make contact were declined. He was not charged for any crime or brought before any competent law court.

Yesterday, the Interim Government of Ambazonia was informed that he has been murdered in custody. This, we find unacceptable and a flagrant disregard of international law, norms and conventions. The deliberate attack on journalists and the press as a mechanism to prevent the dissemination of information by the regime in Yaoundé is unacceptable and unlawful. The French Cameroun authorities must be cognizant of their international obligations to protect the rights of journalists and civilians without prejudice.

French Cameroun has rapidly earned an unenviable reputation as one of the worst countries in the world on press freedom. The international community must act now.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia is hereby calling on the government La Republique du Cameroun to make public vital information on the whereabouts of Mr Samuel Wazizi without any further delay.

Sincerely,

DabneyYerima

Vice President, The Federal Republic of Ambazonia

CC

The United Nations

USA State Department

The African Union

The EU Commission

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Switzerland





