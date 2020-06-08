Ambazonia Interim Government LAWYERS meet journalist KINGSLEY NJOKA at SED, YAOUNDE

Fellow Ambazonians,

Last night, the Interim Government of Ambazonia through its legal team in Ambazonia and French Cameroun made a formal request to the regime in Yaoundé that it had up to midnight today (8th June 2020) to make known the whereabouts of Southern Cameroon’s journalist, Kingsley Njoka.

I come today to confirm that the regime in Yaoundé complied with our demand. Earlier this morning at 9:30 am, our legal representatives were invited to the Centrale Des Recherches Judiciare at the Secretariat of Defense (SED) Yaoundé. The Interim Government of Ambazonia can now confirm that Kingsley Njoka has been detained at SED incommunicado since his abduction on the 15th of May 2020 from his home in Douala.

He is frail, pale and psychologically distressed.

I have instructed our legal representatives to commence without delay a process to secure his release.

We face an enemy that is brutal and has no respect for human rights and international law. An enemy that puts no value on life but our determination as people will guide us to victory.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia will make regular updates on this matter and will continue to keep the international community and our international media partners informed on the progress of this matter.

Thank You,

Dabney Yerima, Vice President, The Federal Republic of Ambazonia





